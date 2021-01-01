Motion Graphics Designers in Minneapolis, MN for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Minneapolis, MN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Torey Needham

Torey Needham

Pro

Minneapolis $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Torey Needham

Logo, branding, and packaging designs.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
Message
Larry Fulcher

Larry Fulcher

Pro

Minneapolis Mn $70-80k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Designer / Art Director @ Agency Squid

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kansas City Art Institute

    Bachelors of Fine Art in Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Studio du Nord

Studio du Nord

Minneapolis, Minnesota $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Latitude

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA

    2008

Skills

  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Marisa Schoen

Marisa Schoen

Pro

Minneapolis, MN $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Marisa Schoen

Let’s collaborate together! 😊

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Minnesota Duluth

    Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • icon illustration
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • page layout
  • typography
Message