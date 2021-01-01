Motion Graphics Designers in Milano, Italy for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Milano, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Gabriele Locci

Milano $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ freelance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • visual design
Efi Kabak

Italy, Milan

Work History

  • Founder & Art Director @ Bodoville

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kodolányi János University College - Linguistics

    Linguistics

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
Dark Penguin

Milano

About Dark Penguin

Designer & illustrator
from Argentina living in Milan

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ freelance

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Andrea Severgnini

Milano $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icons design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • logos branding
  • logos design
  • photo editing
  • ui
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
