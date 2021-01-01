Motion Graphics Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Interface Designer @ Sketch
2018 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile
- product design
- typography layout
- ui
- ux
- web design
Austin Diaz
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Austin Diaz
Es por acá.
@austindiazb
Work History
-
Motion Graphic Designer @ Blissout
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- graphic design
- motion graphics
Gastón Sosa
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Gastón Sosa
I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo
Work History
-
Creative Designer @ Común ADV
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- adobe cc suite
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- digital design
- graphic design
- leadership
- print design
- social media content
- teamwork
- typography
Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Hi, I'm Mati Ibañez, a.k.a. Flotantte, a graphic designer and art director based in Mendoza, Argentina. I am also a digital artist, I like to experiment with different techniques and technologies, I am a lover of photography and music!
For 10 years, I have continued to train, took courses, held workshops and seminars. I worked both in advertising agencies, design studios and as a freelance. I did great things and minimal things. I worked in Mendoza, Buenos Aires and for other countries, Qatar, the United States, Australia and countries in Europe. For large companies and SMEs.
I'm always on the lookout for interesting new projects and creative challenges so if you'd like to discuss freelancing, collaboration or any other exciting opportunities, please get in touch. I hope you enjoy my work!
Work History
-
Art Director @ Común ADV
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- advertising campaigns
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- copywriting
- creative direction
- digital art
- digital artist
- editorial design
- logo and branding
- photo manipulation
- photography
- poster design