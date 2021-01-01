Motion Graphics Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nicolas Prieto

Argentina - Mendoza $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Interface Designer @ Sketch

    2018 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography layout
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Austin Diaz

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

About Austin Diaz

Es por acá.

@austindiazb

Work History

  • Motion Graphic Designer @ Blissout

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
Gastón Sosa

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

About Gastón Sosa

I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ Común ADV

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe cc suite
  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • print design
  • social media content
  • teamwork
  • typography
Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

About Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

Hi, I'm Mati Ibañez, a.k.a. Flotantte, a graphic designer and art director based in Mendoza, Argentina. I am also a digital artist, I like to experiment with different techniques and technologies, I am a lover of photography and music!

For 10 years, I have continued to train, took courses, held workshops and seminars. I worked both in advertising agencies, design studios and as a freelance. I did great things and minimal things. I worked in Mendoza, Buenos Aires and for other countries, Qatar, the United States, Australia and countries in Europe. For large companies and SMEs.

I'm always on the lookout for interesting new projects and creative challenges so if you'd like to discuss freelancing, collaboration or any other exciting opportunities, please get in touch. I hope you enjoy my work!

Work History

  • Art Director @ Común ADV

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising campaigns
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • copywriting
  • creative direction
  • digital art
  • digital artist
  • editorial design
  • logo and branding
  • photo manipulation
  • photography
  • poster design
