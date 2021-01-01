Motion Graphics Designers in Medan, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bayu Aditya Nugraha
Medan, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
Rizal
Medan, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- flat design
- graphic design
- icon
- icon illustration
- isometric
- isometric illustration
Wahyu Fatur Rizky
Medan, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Wahyu Fatur Rizky
UI/UX Designer and Front End Developer
🎓Computer Science University Of Sumatera Utara
👑Ambassador Great Student USU
📲+62 822 7458 6011
GitLab: bit.ly/gitlabwahyu
Work History
-
Image Specialist @ PT. Quantum Tjipta Indonesia
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Sumatera Utara
Computer Science
2019
Skills
- adobe illustrator cc
- adobe photoshop
- flyer designer
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile uiux design
- photography
- programmming c language
- programmming java language
- sony vegas pro
- web uiix design
EN Designa
Medan, Indonesia • $>250k (USD)
About EN Designa
Hello..
Welcome to my wonderful world
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration graphic design
- motion graphics
- motiongraphic
- photography