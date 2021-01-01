Motion Graphics Designers in Marseille, France for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Marseille, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ianis Soteras

Ianis Soteras

Marseille

About Ianis Soteras

Hello ! I'm Naniii, Freelancer based in South of France.
Do : lettering & type, logos, branding & illustration.
Looking for : a team, coffee and pepitos.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Eric Pringels

Eric Pringels

Pro

Marseille (France) $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • facilitation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • print design
  • product design
  • product management
  • product strategy
  • scenography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Camille Seron

Camille Seron

La Seyne-Sur-Mer, France $<50k (USD)

About Camille Seron

Hello and welcome to my profile !
UX/UI Design Master Degree, I wish to be a UI artist, in order to pursue my passion for gaming.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • 3dsmax
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • game ui
  • graphic and web design
  • industrial design
  • motion graphics
  • rhinoceros 3d
  • solidworks
  • unity 3d
Guilherme Marques Penha

Guilherme Marques Penha

Marseille, France $50-60k (USD)

About Guilherme Marques Penha

Brazilian multidisciplinary designer and artist

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • animation
  • branding
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • product design
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • zeplin
