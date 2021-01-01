Motion Graphics Designers in Manila, Philippines for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Manila, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Miramark Diaz

Pro

Manila, Philippines $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • design strategy
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Renan Barco

Manila $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • user-experience
  • user-interface
  • web design
Paul Garcia

Pro

Cavite, Philippines $<50k (USD)

About Paul Garcia

Full time Illustrator. Currently accepting some interesting project.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mascot design
Ajine Ponce

Manila, Philippines

Work History

  • Creative Director and Co-Owner @ The Origami Robot Design Co.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The University of Santo Tomas

    BFA - College of Fine Arts and Design, Major in Advertising

    2009

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • publishing and book design
