Motion Graphics Designers in Manila, Philippines for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Manila, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Miramark DiazPro
Manila, Philippines • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- design strategy
- interaction design
- product design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Renan Barco
Manila • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- user-experience
- user-interface
- web design
Paul GarciaPro
Cavite, Philippines • $<50k (USD)
About Paul Garcia
Full time Illustrator. Currently accepting some interesting project.
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- mascot design
Ajine Ponce
Manila, Philippines
Work History
-
Creative Director and Co-Owner @ The Origami Robot Design Co.
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
The University of Santo Tomas
BFA - College of Fine Arts and Design, Major in Advertising
2009
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- publishing and book design