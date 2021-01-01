Motion Graphics Designers in Lyon, France for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Lyon, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Gülşah Keleş
Lyon, France
About Gülşah Keleş
Hi there ! I am a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Lyon, France. New on Dribbble
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- design for print
- editing video
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
Achille
Lyon, France • $50-60k (USD)
About Achille
Art Director - UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
Art Director @ Ocebo
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- appdesign
- art direction
- icon
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
Matt Ashe
Lyon, France
About Matt Ashe
Freelance Motion Designer
Animation, Illustration & Design
mamamedia.agency
Work History
-
Freelancer @ mamamedia
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- motion graphics
- visual art