Motion Graphics Designers in Ludhiana, India for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Ludhiana, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rajveer Singh
Punjab, India • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animations
- communications
- figma
- illustration
- time management
- uiux
- visual design
- webdesign
Manoj
Jalandhar, India • $80-90k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artwork
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Harjot Grewal
Punjab, India • $<50k (USD)
About Harjot Grewal
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- mobile app
- ui
- user experiance
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
Raghu Sharma
Ludhiana, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Visual & Web Designer @ Upwork
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Guru Nanak Dev University
Bachelor in computer applications
2012
Skills
- Logo Design
- brand identity pack
- branding and logo design
- social media content
- style guides
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- website redesign
- website ui
- wordpress