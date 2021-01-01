Motion Graphics Designers in Ludhiana, India for hire

Rajveer Singh

Punjab, India $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animations
  • communications
  • figma
  • illustration
  • time management
  • uiux
  • visual design
  • webdesign
Manoj

Jalandhar, India $80-90k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artwork
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
Harjot Grewal

Punjab, India $<50k (USD)

About Harjot Grewal

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • mobile app
  • ui
  • user experiance
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Raghu Sharma

Ludhiana, India $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Visual & Web Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Guru Nanak Dev University

    Bachelor in computer applications

    2012

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • brand identity pack
  • branding and logo design
  • social media content
  • style guides
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress
