Motion Graphics Designers in Ljubljana, Slovenia for hire

Polona Kopac

Ljubljana, Slovenia

About Polona Kopac

With 16 years of experience on large scale print & digital design projects I help my clients find solutions for their visual needs.

Work History

  • designer of visual communications @ Make-up Designory

    2010 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Faculty of Natural Sciences and Engineering

    Bachelor of Science in the Graphic Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • photo retouching
  • photography
  • product design
  • product photography
  • video editting
  • video retouching
  • videography
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Robert Kunc

Logatec, Slovenia $<50k (USD)

About Robert Kunc

Graphic designer passionate about logo and web design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • graphic and web design
  • html5 css3
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • photography
  • ui
Nemanja Milo

Pro

Nova Gorica, Slovenia $<50k (USD)

About Nemanja Milo

Visual & Interactive Designer. Co-Founder of Akeo Lab design studio!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • digital art
  • ios apps
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sindy Strife

Pro

Koper, Slovenia $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic and web design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile app ux
  • photography
  • ui desgin
  • ux
