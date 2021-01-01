Motion Graphics Designers in Las Vegas, NV for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Las Vegas, NV on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Steven GillettePro
Las Vegas, NV • $90-100k (USD)
About Steven Gillette
Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Historic Agency
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
Jed Olsen
Las Vegas, NV • $60-70k (USD)
About Jed Olsen
Jed’s imaginative and engaging illustrations & design include branding, packaging, website, advertising, and marketing collateral.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
UNLV
BFA
1983
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
WIBY StudioPro
Las Vegas • $70-80k (USD)
About WIBY Studio
WIBY Studio is a branding and creative studio. Dedicated to helping our clients establish and grow relationships with their customers, we are big on ideas that make the biggest impact.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- branding and logo design
- creative direction
- typography
- uidesign
- web design
Kristi Johnson
Las Vegas • $50-60k (USD)
About Kristi Johnson
graphic designer. cool.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Wicked Audio, Inc.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Utah Valley University
BFA Graphic Design
2019