Motion Graphics Designers in L'viv, Ukraine for hire

Maksym Zakharyak

Lviv, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • art direction
  • digital
  • interaction design
  • motion
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ui animation
Metacarbon

Lviv, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Head of Design, Co-Founder @ Saga Design Team

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobiledesign
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Bohdan Harbaruk

Lviv, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logo development
  • modern logo
  • monogram
Arsen Kolyba 🤔

Lviv, Ukraine $110-120k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile app
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web app
  • web applications
  • web design
