Motion Graphics Designers in L'viv, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in L'viv, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Maksym Zakharyak
Lviv, Ukraine • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- art direction
- digital
- interaction design
- motion
- motion graphics
- ui
- ui animation
MetacarbonPro
Lviv, Ukraine • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Head of Design, Co-Founder @ Saga Design Team
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobiledesign
- motiondesign
- product design
- product strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Bohdan HarbarukPro
Lviv, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- design for web
- graphic design
- icon
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logo development
- modern logo
- monogram
Arsen Kolyba 🤔Pro
Lviv, Ukraine • $110-120k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- dashboard
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile app
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web app
- web applications
- web design