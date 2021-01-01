Motion Graphics Designers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

iqbal hakim boo

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Keivan Sina

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX Designer • Project Manager @ Wavelet Solutions

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Hamadan University of Technology

    BS in Computer Science

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • zeplin
Kimberly Mak

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About Kimberly Mak

A creative hoarder trying to live a minimalist life.
Aim to cultivate the design community everywhere i go.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Tandemic

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • creative exercises
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • infographic design
  • sprint
  • team management
  • ux
  • visual thinking
Weiee Ying

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • product design
  • web design
