Motion Graphics Designers in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Vasilii Popkov
Russian Federation, Krasnoyarsk • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- animation 2d
- branding
- branding and logo design
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logotype
- monogram
Alexander RedkoPro
Krasnoyarsk, Russia • $100-110k (USD)
About Alexander Redko
digital designer, 3d artist
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d artist
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- blender
- blender 3d
- branding
- creativity
- figma
- identity and branding
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- octane
- octane render
- principle
- ui desing
- uiux
Shungitt
Krasnoyarsk, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
illustrator @ Shutterstock
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- painting