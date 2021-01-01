Motion Graphics Designers in Krakow, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Krakow, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Piotr WojtczakPro
Katowice, Poland • $110-120k (USD)
About Piotr Wojtczak
Freelance Art Director & Motion Designer
Work History
-
Motion Director @ Creogram
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- animation
- art direction
- creative direction
- design
- explainer
- generative
- generative art
- illustration
- motion design
- motion graphics
- motion ui
- motiondesign
- touchdesigner
Szymon DziukiewiczPro
Cracow, Poland • $110-120k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Ready4s
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Conceptic
Krakow
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- graphic design
- illustation
- logo
- web design
Tomasz OsowskiPro
Kraków • $50-60k (USD)
About Tomasz Osowski
UX/UI Designer with a passion for the Lean methodology.
Work History
-
UX&UI Designer @ Project:People
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- marketing
- motion graphics
- reaserch
- rwd
- ui
- ux
- web design