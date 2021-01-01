Motion Graphics Designers in Koeln, Germany for hire

Julian Herbst

Düsseldorf, Germany $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance @ JH Vision

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of applied sciences Osnabrück

    Bachelor of Arts (Media & Interaction Design)

    2018

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • enterprise software
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • screen design
  • ui
  • userexperience
  • ux
  • web design
Bate

Köln, Germany $50-60k (USD)

About Bate

3Dthings&Gifs

Work History

  • 3d Designer @ Nativo Digital Agency

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • character design
  • product beauty render
  • product modeling
Julian Molitor

Düsseldorf, Germany $<50k (USD)

About Julian Molitor

20-something-year-old UI/UX-Designer from Düsseldorf, Germany.

Work History

  • Junior Art Director @ SHIFT Strategy

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • bm - Berufsakademie

    Gestaltungstechnischer Assistent

    2016

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • interface design
  • ui
  • ux
Karime Moell 🍤

Germany, Düsseldorf

About Karime Moell 🍤

Aloha 🤙
I am a product designer, hobby dj, try-hard bartender and happy to talk with you about Elon Musk.

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Klarna

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • FH Düsseldrof

    Bachelor of Arts

    2018

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web desing
