Motion Graphics Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for hire

Paulius
Vilnius, Lithuania
About Paulius
Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Kaunas College
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- print design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
Mantas Bačiuška
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- motion graphics
AistePro
Vilnius • $70-80k (USD)
About Aiste
Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- brand architecture
- brand consultant
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- identity and branding
- identity development
- identity systems
- logo
- strategic design
- strategist
- symbol design
- trademark design
- visual identity design
Juste NavickaitePro
Vilnius, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad de Monterrey
Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
- web design