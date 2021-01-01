Motion Graphics Designers in Kandy, Sri Lanka for hire

Zain Ahamed

Kandy, Sri Lanka $110-120k (USD)

About Zain Ahamed

Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Fox Labs

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • package design
  • pattern design
UI Blitz

Kandy, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

About UI Blitz

Hi! My name is Tharaka Herath. I am an UI/UX Designer and a graphic designer from Sri Lanka. I have great experience in creating and designing web and mobile applications with the knowledge of working with the Adobe suite. I am really good at designing with 5+ years experience.

Work History

  • UI UX Designer Intern @ Virtusa (pvt) Ltd

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology

    Bsc(Hons) in Information Technology

    2021

Skills

  • creative thinking
  • development
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Melanie | Logo Designer

kandy, Sri Lanka $>250k (USD)

About Melanie | Logo Designer

Hi, My name is melanie. I have 3 years experience in logo designing. I Love to design, very passionate about my work. I can give a unique identity to your business and I will try my best to satisfy you with my work. Feel free to contact me.

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Own business

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • university of moratuwa

    Graphic designer

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • business logo
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • graphicdesigner
  • illlustration
  • illustator
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo designer
  • logo desing
  • logo maker
  • minimal
  • minimal logo
  • minimalist
  • simple logo
Branlo

Kandy, Sri Lanka $100-110k (USD)

About Branlo

I am Senior Branding Designer with 7+ years of solid experiences in Graphic Designing. I'm capable of transforming your idea into a profitable and creative solution that stands out of the line.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity development
  • branding and logo design
