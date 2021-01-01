Motion Graphics Designers in Kampala, Uganda for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Kampala, Uganda on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
kenneth manana
kampala • $<50k (USD)
About kenneth manana
Design game music disciple
Work History
-
graphic designer @ Jumia uganda
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- farmer
- ux graphics design
Enktoons
Kampala, Uganda • $<50k (USD)
About Enktoons
Hi.. my name is Enoch and I am an artist living in Kampala, Uganda.I do 2d illustration and animation and i also 3d modelling as well as graphic design......I do quality work.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Micheal Foss
Kampala • $190-220k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years