Motion Graphics Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa for hire

Sorbet

Johannesburg, South Africa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Cocopine SA

Johannesburg, South Africa $80-90k (USD)

About Cocopine SA

Mobile UI , UX , Sketch , Figma and XD Fluent. Web design , logo and any other branding needs. Contact me today

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design systems
  • development
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • mobile application development
  • mobile ux
  • mysql
  • photography
  • php
  • social media
  • ui desgin
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
  • wordpress
Leigh Le Roux

johannesburg $50-60k (USD)

About Leigh Le Roux

Artist | Illustrator | Graphic Designer | UI Designer | Human Being

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • artist
  • character design
  • design
  • digital art
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
Themba Tswai

Krugersdorp, Kagiso $<50k (USD)

About Themba Tswai

Pusha iPassion! Themba is the epitome of Kasi expression from Kagiso in the South of Krugersdorp.

Work History

  • Freelance graphic Designer @ Themba Tswai

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Town View High School

    Matric (NQF 4)

    2013

Skills

  • abode photoshop
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe bridge
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe premiere pro
