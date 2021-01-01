Motion Graphics Designers in Islamabad, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Islamabad, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mujtaba Jaffari

Mujtaba Jaffari

Pro

Islamabad, Pakistan $80-90k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer | Team Lead @ Troon Technologies

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Peshawar, Pakistan

    Bachelor (Hons) in Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • design for web
  • design sprint
  • design thinking
  • mobile interface
  • problem solver
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Message
Burhan Khawaja

Burhan Khawaja

Pro

Islamabad, Pakistan $110-120k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • motion graphics
  • onboarding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Haris

Haris

Islamabad $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Haris

✏️Freelance Designer| Ramen Addict

Work History

  • Associate Art Director @ Ogilvy and Mather Pakistan

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Peshawar

    Bachelors in Communication Design (Honors)

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
Message
o2Geeks

o2Geeks

Pro

Islamabad, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

Message

About o2Geeks

o2Geeks help clients design, develop, promote and support high-performance applications in order to help maximize growth and profitability for their businesses.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe suit
  • adobe xd
  • animation deisgner
  • appdesign
  • development
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobile app ux
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui ux designer
  • user research
  • ux
Message