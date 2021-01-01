Motion Graphics Designers in Irvine, CA for hire
brian hurstPro
orange county, california • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Vanguard University
BA - Religion
2006
Skills
- custom lettering
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
Drew White
Mission Viejo, CA • $60-70k (USD)
About Drew White
Design + Illustration + Art Direction
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- digital art
- graphic design
- illustration
Zach HannibalPro
Orange County, CA
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Louisiana Tech University
Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- screen printing
- typography
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboyPro
Los Angeles, CA • $90-100k (USD)
About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.
Work History
-
Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Art Institute of Los Angeles
Associate Degree
1999
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity development
- branding identity
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- uidesign
- visual development