Motion Graphics Designers in Hamburg, Germany for hire

Martine Lindstrøm

Hamburg, Germany $<50k (USD)

About Martine Lindstrøm

I'm a graphic designer and illustrator from Norway based in Hamburg.
Currently working freelance.

Work History

  • Graphic designer and Illustrator @ ANTI

    2013 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Westerdals School of Communication

    Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logos and branding
  • packaging
  • print design
Caroline Lenzing

Hamburg $<50k (USD)

About Caroline Lenzing

Caring about sustainability and longevity, I strive to create functional and valuable experiences that leave a positive impact on people and the environment.

My major influences are minimalism, japanese design and brutalistic architecture.

Currently product designer at Home Ht

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Timo Leon Krause

Timo Leon Krause

Hamburg, Germany $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • esports
  • flat design
  • gfx
  • logo
  • mascot
  • mascotlogo
  • vfx
yenniverdesign

Hamburg, Germany

About yenniverdesign

Hey, I’m Jennifer.

Self taught artist.

I work with Inkscape and Procreate only.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • game design
  • graphic design
  • inkscape
  • isometric
  • lowpoly
  • polygon
  • procreate
