Motion Graphics Designers in Gujranwala, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Gujranwala, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ali Akbar
Sialkot • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelancer
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- hybrid application design
- icons
- illustrations
- interaction design
- mobile apps
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
Tehneat Nawaz
Lahore, Pakistan • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Sahiwal
Bachelors in Design
2019
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Jamshaid BhuttaPro
Sialkot Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile apps designer
- ui
- ux
- web design
Muhammad Usman🦄Pro
Lahore, Pakistan • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Renesis Tech PVT Ltd.
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Gujrat, Pakistan
Bachelors in Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- ui desing
- uiuxdesign
- user research
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping