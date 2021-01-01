Motion Graphics Designers in Greenville, SC for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Greenville, SC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Debbie TroutPro
Greenville, SC
Work History
-
Designer @ Trout Design Co.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Missouri Southern State University
BFA Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- photography
- typography
Walker Reed
Greenville, SC • $130-140k (USD)
About Walker Reed
Senior Experience Designer @ EP+Co
Work History
-
Senior Experience Designer @ EP + Co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Anderson University
BA, Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- animation
- css
- html
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Brett WilbanksPro
Greenville South Carolina • $70-80k (USD)
About Brett Wilbanks
Illustrator, designy things, mostly illustration
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Brett Wilbanks Design Co
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Piedmont Technical College
2 year certificate in graphic design
2012
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
Josh Mayfield
Greenville, SC • $<50k (USD)
About Josh Mayfield
Mayfield Type Foundry • Retail and bespoke typefaces
Work History
-
Assistant Director of Marketing and Design @ Southern Wesleyan University
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- font development
- graphic design
- logo
- type design