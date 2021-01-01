Motion Graphics Designers in Durham, NC for hire
Shaun MoynihanPro
Raleigh, NC • $110-120k (USD)
About Shaun Moynihan
Product design and strategy for web/mobile.
Work History
Product Design, Branding @ Savvy Apps
2019 - 2020
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- Logo design
- application
- brand strategy
- desktop
- mobile
- product design
- project management
- strategy
- ui
- ux
Luke Jones
Durham, North Carolina • $110-120k (USD)
About Luke Jones
big design energy
Work History
Senior Product Designer @ DockYard
2019 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- product design
- ui design
- visual design
Ryan CuthriellPro
Durham, NC • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
Owner/Creative Director & Designer @ Gusto Design Co.
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
ECU
BA
2002
Skills
- UX Design
- advertising
- art
- art direction
- branding
- creative
- creative technologist
- design
- graphic artist
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- logo and branding
- ui
- ui desgin
- ux
Silas 🍄Pro
Durham, North Carolina • $90-100k (USD)
About Silas 🍄
I'm a Product Designer with a focus on creating holistic solutions that respect users and societal impacts while advancing innovation. Formerly at @Microsoft & @Thoughtbot
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design