Motion Graphics Designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Zakmotion

Zakmotion

Pro

dubai

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2daniamtion
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • character animation
  • gif
  • gif animation
  • loop
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • sticker
Message
Vlad Gorbunov

Vlad Gorbunov

Pro

Dubai $130-140k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Paris&Co

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Gustavo Paris

Gustavo Paris

Pro

Miami - Dubai $190-220k (USD)

Message

About Gustavo Paris

I'm a design leader with relentless passion to build teams & create phenomenal products in order to help companies achieve their mission through better design.

Work History

  • Director of Experience @ Fantasy

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • art institute

    Industrial Design

    2005

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • creative direction
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • motion ui
  • storytelling
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Arthur Mineev

Arthur Mineev

Pro

Dubai, United Arab Emirates $<50k (USD)

Message

About Arthur Mineev

A product designer based in Dubai, UAE. I'm aiming to provide a human-centered experience.

What I do:

@ Product design (AR, mobile, web)
@ Website design
@ Interaction design
@ 3D design
@ 3D-2D Animation

Work History

  • Product designer @ Dscale

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • affter effects
  • animation
  • appdesign
  • c4d
  • design
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message