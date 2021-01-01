Motion Graphics Designers in Dhaka, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shojol Islam

Shojol Islam

Pro

Dhaka,Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Bounce

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • app ui
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • ios application design
  • mobile app design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ui design
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Anwar Hossain

Anwar Hossain

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI UX Designer @ AppsCode

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Graphic Arts Institute

    Diploma Engineering in Graphic Design

    2012

Skills

  • app ui
  • application
  • dashboard
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • material design
  • minimalist
  • mobile
  • one page
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Rashed Kabir

Rashed Kabir

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Message

About Rashed Kabir

Need some UI/UX solution with kick ass design ? Feel free to Contact with me !!

Work History

  • Senior UI Designer @ Themeforest

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • css
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • html
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app desgin
  • web page design
Message
Shafiqul Islam 🌱

Shafiqul Islam 🌱

Pro

Dhaka 🗺️ Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • application design
  • dashboard design
  • graphic deisgn
  • illustration
  • mobile ui
  • product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
Message