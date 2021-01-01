Motion Graphics Designers in Cleveland, OH for hire

Laura Guardalabene Peters

Cleveland, OH $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Avery Dennison

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Kent State University

    BFA Visual Communication Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typography
Amr Abdelaziz

Product Designer $<50k (USD)

About Amr Abdelaziz

I've been working in the design field for more than  9 years and I have a lot of experience in several design fields such as Graphic design and interactions and User Interface and User Experience Design also I have over 3 years of experience working as a front end developer which gives me lots of experience in the user experience & interface structure and usability.

Work History

  • UX / UI Designer @ UXBERT

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Computer Science - Programmer

    A

    2014

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • typography
  • ui
  • user
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Luke Roberts

Akron, Ohio $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Barton Interactive

    2014 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • developer
  • illustration
Gavin Thompson

Cleveland, OH $50-60k (USD)

About Gavin Thompson

My name is Gavin Thompson, a Graphic Designer & Photographer from the sometimes sunny city of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, I’ve since used that piece of paper to sharpen my skills as a member of the creative community (We demand to be taken seriously!) and grow my passion for photography as a second creative career path.

I’m currently open to all opportunities in Design and Photography, so please reach out and let’s have a chat!

Work History

  • In-house Graphic Designer & Photographer @ Great Lakes Brewing Company

    2016 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Ohio University

    Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • photography
  • pos
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
