Motion Graphics Designers in Chicago, IL for hire

dongkyu lim

dongkyu lim

Chicago, IL $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Motion Graphics and UI/UX design associate @ Elevate Creative Group

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hallym University, Korea

    Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • digital marketing
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motiongraphic
  • user interface (ui)
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Scott Tusk

Scott Tusk

Chicago $80-90k (USD)

About Scott Tusk

Illustrator and Icon Designer

Work History

  • Designer @ Yelp

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Illinois Institute of Art

    BFA in graphic design

    1999

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
Tyler Nickell

Tyler Nickell

Chicago, Il $<50k (USD)

About Tyler Nickell

Commercial artist, very tired.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
Crista Stanescu

Crista Stanescu

Chicago $110-120k (USD)

About Crista Stanescu

Hey, I'm Crista - Lead Product Designer at Branding Brand.

Work History

  • Lead UX/UI Designer @ DataClarity Corpora􀢢o

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Art High-Scool College Hariclea Darclée

    Design & Architecture Certificate Design

    2007

Skills

  • branding
  • data visualization
  • ecommerce
  • gaming
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • prototype
  • software
  • software design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user flows
  • user research
  • ux
  • uxd
  • web design
