Motion Graphics Designers in Charlotte, NC for hire

Mel Shields

Charlotte, NC

About Mel Shields

Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Appalachian State University

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Christain Billings

Charlotte, NC

About Christain Billings

Designer and Disney geek.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • design thinking
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michael Kuhn

Charlotte, NC $90-100k (USD)

About Michael Kuhn

Designer & Donut Enthusiast

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jacob Mead

Charlotte, NC $80-90k (USD)

About Jacob Mead

I enjoy and create work that is thoughtful yet simple. I am currently most interested in work within the digital space.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe cc products
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • blender 3d
  • illustration
  • photographic devices
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
