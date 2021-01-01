Motion Graphics Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Matthew HallPro
Cape Town, South Africa. • $170-190k (USD)
About Matthew Hall
Product Designer.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- motiondesign
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Chris van RooyenPro
Cape Town • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Illustrator @ Chris van Rooyen
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Vega School of Brand Leadership
BA in Creative Brand Communications (specializing in Visual Communications)
2014
Skills
- design
- icon
- illustration
Craig Seagreen
Cape Town, South Africa • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon illustration
- character design
- concept art
- digital art
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- procreate
- vector artist
Alex MaraisPro
Cape Town • $90-100k (USD)
About Alex Marais
UI/UX Designer. Techno Producer.
Work History
-
Design Director @ Revix
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University Of Cape Town
Bachelor of Commerce
2014
Skills
- animation
- branding
- crypto
- figma
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design