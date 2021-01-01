Motion Graphics Designers in Cali, Colombia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Cali, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Felipe Charria
Cali
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animación 2d
- animation
- diseño gráfico
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
YORY MORRIS
Cali, Colombia
About YORY MORRIS
Illustration & Design
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- artwork
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- comic art
- comics
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- pattern design
- textiles
- texture
- type design
- typography
Velove Branding Studio
Cali, Colombia • $80-90k (USD)
About Velove Branding Studio
We are a Latin American design and branding studio. Working from Cali, Colombia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
- typography
Sebastián López Castro
Cali, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
About Sebastián López Castro
Interactive media designer | Animation and motion graphics | Loops lover | I like sunsets, gray days and tattoos | Living my life one frame at a time.
Work History
-
Animator @ Corporación Talentum
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Icesi University
Interactive Media Designer
2017
Skills
- 3d animation
- adobe after effects
- interaction design
- maya 3d
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux