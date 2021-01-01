Motion Graphics Designers in Cali, Colombia for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Cali, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Felipe Charria

Felipe Charria

Cali

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animación 2d
  • animation
  • diseño gráfico
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
YORY MORRIS

YORY MORRIS

Cali, Colombia

About YORY MORRIS

Illustration & Design

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • artwork
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • comic art
  • comics
  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • pattern design
  • textiles
  • texture
  • type design
  • typography
Velove Branding Studio

Velove Branding Studio

Cali, Colombia $80-90k (USD)

About Velove Branding Studio

We are a Latin American design and branding studio. Working from Cali, Colombia.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
  • typography
Sebastián López Castro

Sebastián López Castro

Cali, Colombia $<50k (USD)

About Sebastián López Castro

Interactive media designer | Animation and motion graphics | Loops lover | I like sunsets, gray days and tattoos | Living my life one frame at a time.

Work History

  • Animator @ Corporación Talentum

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Icesi University

    Interactive Media Designer

    2017

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • interaction design
  • maya 3d
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
