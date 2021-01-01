Motion Graphics Designers in Calgary, AB for hire

Cam Hoff

Calgary, AB $70-80k (USD)

About Cam Hoff

Canada’s most graphic designer. Over twenty years of professional experience in graphic design and illustration. Currently accepting freelance/contract projects.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • murals
  • packaging
  • print design
David Mas

Pro

Calgary, Alberta $50-60k (USD)

About David Mas

Building brands from scratch
@ Harvest
Calgary, AB

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
Joshua Clarke

Calgary, Alberta

About Joshua Clarke

Freelance Designer (Open for Business)
Graphic Design, Brand Identity, Logos, Packaging, Poster, Illustration, Artwork.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • label design
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logos and branding
  • packaging design
  • poster design
Janross Denise Fe Cacayuran

Calgary, AB $<50k (USD)

About Janross Denise Fe Cacayuran

Logos • Illustrations • Experiments

Work History

  • Content Creator and Jr. Sales Associate @ Instalogic Solutions

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Saint Louis University

    Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
