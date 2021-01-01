Hire motion graphics designers in Córdoba

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 34 motion graphics designers in Córdoba available for hire

  • Stefano Brizzio Recchia

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Pibi Güemes & Grolsch
    Sports on flip flops - Football football club football flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    Sports on flip flops - Taekwon-do ITF itf taekwondo flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juan Paz

    Villa Allende, Argentina

    Self Portrait character process editorial illustration mixedmedia render selfportrait clay wood 3d illustration 3dmodel blender 3dillustration digital procreate illustration 3d
    streching couple draw stayhome love home healty excercise quarantine life quarantine yoga concept procreate editorial illustration drawing illustration
    Brothers siblings brother editorial illustration adobe draw planet rain thunder character sketch concept digital drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jeremías Martinez

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Wawa Display - WIP experimental wip font design font branding graphicdesign typedesign typography
    Sticker illustrations for Bardo Media fun bizarre bardomedia sticker illustration graphic design branding
    Humano Cuántico - Logo Design human humanocuantico symbol gradient logo graphic design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Julieta Rossia

    Cordoba, Argentina

    power woman illustration ux ui webdesign responsive design design
    power woman illustration webdesign ux ui responsive design design
    Responsive landing page 'Powerfull woman' design webdesign responsive design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Micaela Guzmán

    Cordoba Capital, Argentina

    Daily UI #017 - Email Receipt dog illustration pets dog recepit ui illustration flat design animation
    Daily UI 16 - Pop up/Overlay overlay popup ui motiongraphics illustration flat design animation
    Face rigging joysticknsliders rigging rig character motiongraphics illustration flat design animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Luciano Hernández

    Córdoba, Argentina

    [Case Study] Increasing earnings and eNPS at the same time user experience engagement experiment sucess case enps nps earnings case study ux
    Neomorphist Login figma ux neomorphism motion minimalist microinteraction interaction flat ui design bank app animation after effects
    Animated On-Boarding video onboarding interaction motion flat ux ui minimal figma design app animation after effects
    • Animation
    • Leadership
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lux Art

    Córdoba,Argentina

    Victorian House lowpolyart apocalypse gamedeveloper gamedev colors game design blender game art artwork art
    Challenge OneWall 3dmodel asset building blender ortographic cinematic luxartstudios luxart 1wall onewall challenge illumination gamedev gamedesign gameart color retro city artwork art
    Apocalyptic City abandoned gamedeveloper illumination lowpolyart colors game design game art artwork art apocalyptic apocalypse destroyed city
    • Animation
  • Paola Giusti

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Fotocomposición amor mariposa niña animales diseño colores botánico tarjeta ilustración naturaleza fotomontaje fotocomposición arte digital
    Conexión amor hermoso arte digital diseño tarjeta botánico cartel naturaleza ilustración energía dios conexión unidad
    Save argentina flora fauna digitalart diseño azul colores tarjeta botánico hojas illustration vector extincion animales salvar
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • José Fornasari

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Burning portrait clip studio paint illustration design
    Scroll Measures Gif Compressed motiongraphics motion design logo aftereffects design
    Logo Measures logo motion design aftereffects motiongraphics design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Estefanía Demitrópulos

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Mujeres Conscientes embrace women vector illustration
    Dailyui 005 App Icon icon illustration design ux ui dailyui
    Dailyui 004 Calculator design ux ui dailyui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Facu Puig

    Córdoba, Córdoba AR

    Abelardo Cuffia Mobile App icon ui ux design
    TDL Web App app
    Revista Vida Natural Mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

