Motion Graphics Designers in Budapest, Hungary for hire

Bettina SzekanyPro
Budapest
About Bettina Szekany
A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.
Always happy to contribute to a project.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- agile
- android design
- invision
- ios design
- mobile
- project management
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Peltan-Brosz
Budapest • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Art Director @ Peltan-Brosz
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Hungarian University of Fine Arts
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- photography
- print design
- product photography
- symbols
- typography
- web design
Zsolt JakabPro
Budapest • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Server Mania
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- print design
- ui design
- web design
Viktor KeriPro
Budapest I Hungary • $<50k (USD)
About Viktor Keri
product designer, illustrator & creative mind @Index.hu
Work History
-
senior designer @ Index.hu
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- illustration
- product design
- prototypeing
- typography
- ui
- ux