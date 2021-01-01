Hire motion graphics designers in Brasília

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 35 motion graphics designers in Brasília available for hire

  • Amanda Lima

    Amanda Lima

    Brasilia

    Adventures in Freelance Quarantine Cooking recipe illustration recipe book recipe food illustration food vector illustration
    Rabbits On The Moon moon space children book illustration childrens book childrens illustration colorful vector illustration
    Paper Sculpture for Delta TechOps editorialillustration advertisingillustration advertising editorial paper art papercraft paperscupture paper illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Sara Valadão

    Sara Valadão

    Brasília, Brazil

    Pray Collage collage pray mother women bible verse
    Double Exposure - Mulheres na Fonte flower women double exposure
    O Clamor de Ester brazil flat church fontedavida igreja rainha ester queen esther sermon series
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jorge Takahashi

    Jorge Takahashi

    Brasilia, Brazil

    Production Process illustrator character 2d illustration study after effects animation
    Looping cycle street train illustrator 2d illustration study animation after effects
    Teacher 2d character study animation after effects teacher
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniel Costa

    Daniel Costa

    Brasilia, Brazil

    DECODE... design dark typography brazil motion graphics
    Loading brazil loop motion ux loading
    Vai Passar animation motion graphics typography motion design elements design motion brazil
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Vitor Dino

    Vitor Dino

    Brasília

    soffitta monogram vector design logo brand bread
    griding styled-components flexbox ui javascript web grid layout layout responsive grid css reactjs react
    kunst typography design branding logo brand
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kácio Felipe

    Kácio Felipe

    Brasilia, Brazil

    allpays design ux ui uxdesign ux uidesign ui website landingpage
    allpays webdesign uxdesign uidesign ux ui landingpage
    allpays webdesign home app landingpage uidesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lavinia Melo

    Lavinia Melo

    Brasilia, Brazil

    Blood Donation App - iBlood helper help blood donation ong donation blood red mobile ui components art interface design application app
    Gas Station App gas station fuel gas orange blue mobile ui components art interface design application app
    Login Authentication Page UI - Mastermatic mastermatic ux page login page form authentication auth login dashboard red ui components art interface design application app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rafael Matera

    Rafael Matera

    Brasilia, DF

    Live Agency Website websites webdesigning webdesigner colorful live young playfull ui ux ui uxdesign uiux simple modern happy happiness creative website website webdesign uidesign
    Shake Mania | Logo | Branding ice cream shop design ice cream shop logo ice cream shop sorveteria logo canudo straw logo sorvete beatiful energetic fun design milk shake design ice cream design branding design simple logo design ice cream shop logo design milk shake ice cream ice cream logo simple logo bold design
    Shake Mania | Logo | Branding ice cream shop design ice cream shop logo ice cream shop creative canudo straw logo sorvete beatiful energetic fun design milk shake design ice cream design branding design simple logo design bold logo milk shake ice cream ice cream logo simple logo bold design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alex Sadeck

    Alex Sadeck

    Brasília

    logitech MX logo vector photoshop branding design logo
    Tromsø, Norway arthic cathedral tromso
    HiperService website site cleaning service clean ux ui website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ana Salomão

    Ana Salomão

    Brasilia, Brazil

    Linkedin's cover
    Techwise Family cover book, portuguese edition by The Pilgrim illustration editorial design editorial
    Adobe XD Playoff: Design. Rebound. ux ui adobe xd adobexd
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Wellington Mota

    Wellington Mota

    Brasília

    Quiz Game quiz interface 3d figma game ux ui
    Corvus JS illustration art direction logo branding framework
    KIA's Telluride - Landing Page product landingpage uxdesign ux kia
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.