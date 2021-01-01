Motion Graphics Designers in Bordeaux, France for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Bordeaux, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Adrian Campagnolle

Adrian Campagnolle

Bordeaux $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • brand animation
  • character animation
  • icon animation
  • logo animation
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product video
  • rigging
  • ui animation
Message
Benjamin Ulmet

Benjamin Ulmet

Pro

Bordeaux

Message

About Benjamin Ulmet

Freelance Motion Designer / 3D Motion
Former Motion Designer @muxumuxu
Available for work

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Possimpible Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • sound design
Message
MSK ONE

MSK ONE

Pro

Bordeaux, France $60-70k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • ECV Bordeaux

    Master Degree

    2020

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • art direction
  • digital design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • invision studio
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Jæn

Jæn

Bordeaux, France

Message

About Jæn

Artist and illustrator based in Bordeaux, France.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art
  • art direction
  • character design
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message