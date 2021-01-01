Motion Graphics Designers in Boise, ID for hire

Corey Mines

Pro

Boise, ID $130-140k (USD)

About Corey Mines

Senior Product Designer @ CNN.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Thomas McGee

Pro

Boise, ID $90-100k (USD)

About Thomas McGee

Product designer and WordPress developer. Founder of Rightly & Co. and Notable Themes.

Work History

  • Founder @ Notable Themes

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • book design
  • front-end development
  • web design
  • woocommerce
  • wordpress
  • wordpress plugins
  • wordpress themes
Walter Gerald

Boise, ID

Work History

  • Principal Designer @ Wild Iris Press

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • University of South Carolina

    BS Advertising

    2010

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • color theory
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • pen and ink
  • printmaking
  • typography
Nicolas Perner

Pro

Boise, Idaho $150-170k (USD)

About Nicolas Perner

I help startups evolve their MVP/MMP/MLP to Mass Market Polish

Product Leadership | Product Design | Product Talent Procurement

Leadership
- Product Strategy Definition
- Value Prop Positioning
- Product Roadmapping

Design
- Service & Journey Mapping
- Persona Documentation
- Product Polish & Marketing

Talent
- Product Team Planning
- Recruitment Vetting
- Process Development

Work History

  • Product Design Manager @ ClickFunnels

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product management
  • transmedia
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
