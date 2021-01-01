Motion Graphics Designers in Bogota, Colombia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Bogota, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Juan Fer ☄️Pro
Bogotá, Colombia • $50-60k (USD)
About Juan Fer ☄️
UX Designer
Work History
-
Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- microinteractions
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
Leuro Studio
Bogota - Colombia. • $<50k (USD)
About Leuro Studio
Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- animation 2d
- brand creation
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo creation
- logo desing
- logotipo
- logotype
- pattern design
Michelle Smiling
Bogotá, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
About Michelle Smiling
Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Upwork
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)
Graphic Design's Lic.
2016
Skills
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- iconographer
- illustrator
- infographic design
Ibrahim Curiel
Bogota, Colombia
About Ibrahim Curiel
Graphic designer with more than 16 years of experience creating brand image, logo design, motion graphics, stationery, Ads, Social Media and Print.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- affter effects
- animation
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- logo creation
- motion graphics
- social media