Motion Graphics Designers in Bogota, Colombia for hire

Juan Fer ☄️

Bogotá, Colombia $50-60k (USD)

About Juan Fer ☄️

UX Designer

Work History

  • Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • microinteractions
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Leuro Studio

Bogota - Colombia. $<50k (USD)

About Leuro Studio

Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 2d
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
  • logotipo
  • logotype
  • pattern design
Michelle Smiling

Bogotá, Colombia $<50k (USD)

About Michelle Smiling

Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)

    Graphic Design's Lic.

    2016

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
  • iconographer
  • illustrator
  • infographic design
Ibrahim Curiel

Bogota, Colombia

About Ibrahim Curiel

Graphic designer with more than 16 years of experience creating brand image, logo design, motion graphics, stationery, Ads, Social Media and Print.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affter effects
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo creation
  • motion graphics
  • social media
