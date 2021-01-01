Motion Graphics Designers in Berlin, Germany for hire
Konstantin DatzPro
Berlin
About Konstantin Datz
Interface- Icon- and Graphicdesigner living in Berlin, Germany
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
FHP Potsdam
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d visualization
- icon
- interaface design
- rendering
- ui
- ux
- ♥
Niclas ErnstPro
Berlin • $120-130k (USD)
About Niclas Ernst
I'm a designer and entrepreneur from Frankfurt am Main, now living and working out of my studio in Berlin. I enjoy things that just work and bring joy – and I carry that over to the companies and startups whom I've helped designing business outcomes.
Before, I've worked with renowned clients including Coca-Cola, Allianz and Deutsche Vermögensberatung together with my friends at Fintory near Düsseldorf.
I'm now in Berlin working on mobile and desktop apps, web-apps, websites and more. You have an interesting idea? Let's chat. I'm available for freelance projects.
Work History
-
Freelance Product Designer @ Donut
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
high school
Dropped out
2016
Skills
- android
- data visualization
- data-heavy
- design
- enterprise software
- finance
- fintech
- ios
- mobile
- product design
- user experience design
Juan FelipePro
Berlin • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Project A
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
Mariusz CieslaPro
Berlin, Germany • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Visiting Lecturer: UX & Product Design @ AGH University of Science and Technology
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
AGH University of Science and Technology
MSc: Computer Science / Human Computer Interaction
2009
Skills
- android apps
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- ios app
- iphone app design
- leadership
- mobile app design
- mobile apps
- product design
- product management
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design