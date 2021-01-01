Motion Graphics Designers in Berkeley, CA for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Berkeley, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $>250k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design
Robin NoguierPro
San Francisco • $110-120k (USD)
About Robin Noguier
Freelance Designer | Ex @ueno and @ultranoir.
Clients include Google, Facebook, Uber, Mercedes-Benz, Dior, Chanel, Redbull. Are you next?
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100-110k (USD)
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
-
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jordon CheungPro
San Francisco • $170-190k (USD)
About Jordon Cheung
Art Director @Uber
Work History
-
Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Goldsmiths University
Design
2011
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- art direction
- digital illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- photoshop
- systems design