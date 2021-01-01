Motion Graphics Designers in Bandung, Indonesia for hire
Motion Graphics Designers in Bandung, Indonesia
Guntur SaladinPro
Bandung, Indonesia • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Junior Illustrator @ Andelo
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Indonesia University of Education
Fine Art Education
2019
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- mascot
Ilham MaulanaPro
Bandung, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UX Design
- product design
- ui desgin
Jajang IrawanPro
Bandung, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Bizness Apps
2012 - 2015
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- design
- icon app design
- invision
- ios design
- marvel app
- mobile app designer
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- zeplin
Rudy Muhardika
Bandung • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- creative art
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design