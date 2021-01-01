Motion Graphics Designers in Austin, TX for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erik Binggeser
Austin, TX • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- gifs
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- photography
- riding bikes
Nathan WalkerPro
Austin, Texas • $150-170k (USD)
About Nathan Walker
Designing as All The Pretty Colors.
Art Director, Designer and Illustrator living in Austin, TX.
Work History
-
Lead Creative @ All The Pretty Colors
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Jason KirtleyPro
Austin, TX • $130-140k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- creative direction
- design direction
- mobile
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Clint KaderaPro
Austin, Texas • $150-170k (USD)
About Clint Kadera
Lead Designer
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Coder
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Maryland Institute College of Art
Bachelors of Fine Arts
2016
Skills
- animation
- design
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux