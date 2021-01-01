Motion Graphics Designers in Austin, TX for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Erik Binggeser

Erik Binggeser

Austin, TX $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • riding bikes
Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

Pro

Austin, Texas $150-170k (USD)

About Nathan Walker

Designing as All The Pretty Colors.
Art Director, Designer and Illustrator living in Austin, TX.

Work History

  • Lead Creative @ All The Pretty Colors

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Jason Kirtley

Jason Kirtley

Pro

Austin, TX $130-140k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • design direction
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Clint Kadera

Clint Kadera

Pro

Austin, Texas $150-170k (USD)

About Clint Kadera

Lead Designer

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Coder

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Maryland Institute College of Art

    Bachelors of Fine Arts

    2016

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
