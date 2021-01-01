Motion Graphics Designers in Auckland, New Zealand for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Auckland, New Zealand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tao Mao
Auckland, New Zealand • $50-60k (USD)
About Tao Mao
Hi guys, I'm a motion graphic designer and illustrator based on Auckland, New Zealand. Love to make new friends from all over the world.
Work History
-
motion graphic aritist @ Zoomslide
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Auckland University of Technology
Graduate Diploma
2016
Skills
- 3d graphics
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- programming
Jared MacPherson
Auckland, New Zealand
About Jared MacPherson
I'm a UI Artist and Game Artist living in Auckland
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- game design
- icon
- illustration
- typography
- ui
- ux
Joe Carrington
Auckland, New Zealand • $<50k (USD)
About Joe Carrington
Moses likes to draw.
Work History
-
Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- character design
- gif animation
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
Riki TanonePro
Auckland, NZ • $110-120k (USD)
About Riki Tanone
Wizard awaiting Hogwarts invitation. Totally not a muggle.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- eat cupcakes
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- remote
- ui
- ux
- web design