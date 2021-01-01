Motion Graphics Designers in Adelaide, Australia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Adelaide, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adam Monster
Adelaide, Australia • $60-70k (USD)
About Adam Monster
Creative Director @ Adam Monster Brand
Work History
-
Founder @ Adam Monster
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Victoria University
Bachelor of Arts
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art direction
- brand extension
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- lettering
- typography
Cam Gomersall
Adelaide, Australia • $70-80k (USD)
About Cam Gomersall
Greetings, I'm Cam, a multi-disciplined designer from Australia and I specialise in branding & identity work. Thanks for checking out my profile. Let's chat!
Work History
-
Owner/Freelance Designer @ Cjgoms Design
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
The University of Adelaide
Bachelor of Media - Graphic Design Major
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding and logo design
- illustration
- photography
- social media marketing
- ui
- videography
Nick McGee
Adelaide, Australia • $<50k (USD)
About Nick McGee
Australian based designer from South Africa. Just trying to spot all the birds out there.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- creative designer
- digital design
- graphic artist
- graphic design
- icon design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo creation
- publication layout
- stationery
- strategy
- typesetting
- typographic
- web design