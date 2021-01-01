Mobile Designers in Yerevan, Armenia for hire
yurig
Yerevan, Armenia • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- admin
- app design
- betting
- dashboard
- gambling
- igaming
- material
- mobile
- product design
- project management
- saas
- sports
- sportsbook
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tigran ManukyanPro
Armenia,Yerevan • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Art Director @ Renderforest
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
ERIICTA
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- art direction
- character animation
- character design
- cinema 4d
- compositing
- explainer animation
- frame by frame
- illustration
- liquid motion
- logo animation
- motion graphics
- ui animation
Zhenya KarapetyanPro
Yerevan, Armenia • $80-90k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobexd
- interaction design
- prototype
- uidesign
- usability testing
- user personas
- user research
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframe
Elmira GokoryanPro
Yerevan, Armenia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- graphic design
- icon
- icons
- illustartor
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding