Mobile Designers in Yekaterinburg, Russia for hire

Pavel Tsenev

Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • ar
  • blender
  • cinema4d
  • coding
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • unity
  • vr
  • web design
Alexander Ustinov

Ekaterinburg, Russia $80-90k (USD)

About Alexander Ustinov

UI Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Minimum inc.

    2011 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • app icon
  • icon
  • ios design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
Petr Petryaev

Russia, Yekaterinburg $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Roman Konev

Russia, Ekaterinburg $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • icon
  • iphone
  • logo
  • ui
  • web design
