Mobile Designers in Vienna, Austria for hire

Michal Skvarenina

Pro

Vienna, Austria $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Nenad Milosevic

Vienna, Austria $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Interaction and interface designer @ Mixed In Key

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • software
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Julian Moosbrugger

Pro

Vienna $100-110k (USD)

About Julian Moosbrugger

Hi, my name is Julian. I‘m a 24 year old user experience designer and consultant based in Vienna. I‘ve been working in this field for over 6 years. My focus is on building clean and easy to use digital products. This includes doing user interviews, creating wireframes, building polished designs and design systems, prototyping animations, creating click dummies and planning, organizing, conducting and analyzing usability tests.

Work History

  • UI Designer and UX Consultant @ TOWA Digital Agency

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Seth Godin

    altMBA

    2019

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • product management
  • prototype
  • prototyping
  • rapid prototype
  • ui
  • ui design
  • usability testing
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux design
  • ux strategy
  • web design
Key Studio

Vienna, Austria $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graffiti
  • illustration
  • sketch
