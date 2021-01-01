Mobile Designers in Valencia, Spain for hire

Dennis Montes

Valencia, Spain $<50k (USD)

About Dennis Montes

Product designer working on digital products mainly e-commerce based in Spain.
For the past years I’ve done work on verticals including fashion, B2B, garden, healthcare and sound.

I help companies kick-start concepts and design focused on innovation and create products that people can use and enjoy.

Work History

  • UX - UI @ Devopensource

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • e-commerce design
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • sketch
  • startups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rob Diaz

Valencia, Spain

Work History

  • Freelance Art Director @ Rob Diaz

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character animation
  • character design
  • motion graphics
  • photography
Cristian Eres

Valencia, Spain

Work History

  • Freelancing @ Cristian Eres

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • EASD Valencia

    Graphic Design Degree

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • background
  • concept art
  • digital art
  • fantasy
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • scenery
  • sci-fi
  • vector graphics
Paula Sempere

Valencia $<50k (USD)

About Paula Sempere

Product Designer | UX/UI | Design Systems

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • dogs
  • graphic design
  • infographic design
  • interaction design
  • mobiledesign
  • product design
  • ride bike
  • teamwork
  • ui design
  • user centered design
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux design
  • web design
