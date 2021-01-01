Mobile Designers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Batzorig

Batzorig

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Hi-Pay LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • National University of Mongolia

    Bachelor of Computer Science

    2019

Skills

  • brand driven illustration
  • brand identity development
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • flat illustration
  • illustration
  • vector illustration
  • web illustration
SixtyFire

SixtyFire

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

About SixtyFire

Graphic designer and illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • icon illustration
  • logo and branding
  • pattern design
  • poster design
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • vector illustration
Uranbold Nergui

Uranbold Nergui

Ulaanbaatar $70-80k (USD)

About Uranbold Nergui

Web design must solve the problem. Understanding the client's problems as your problem. This is the key to Good Design.
Not just a normal web design. Must be Unique.

Work History

  • Web Designer @ iTheme

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • MUST-CSMS

    Bacholer

    2010

Skills

  • front-end development
  • project plan
  • seo
  • themeforest
  • themewaves
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
leoxid

leoxid

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia $80-90k (USD)

About leoxid

Hello.
I'm a UI/UX designer who make simple, minimalist design.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • mobile app ux
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website ui
  • website ux
